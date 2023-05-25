Amy Marie Rawlings Sells 2,859 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $113,302.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 88,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,549.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Roblox Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:RBLX traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.51. 6,517,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,741,884. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 1.76. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $23.88 and a 1 year high of $53.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,442,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535,968 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 29.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,303,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396,902 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 2,473.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330,861 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 46.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,567,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 234.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,368,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Roblox

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RBLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Roblox from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Roblox from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Roth Mkm upgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.79.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

