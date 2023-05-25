Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,684,000 after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $516,000. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $5.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $215.97. 1,051,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,316,124. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.59 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 57.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.94.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Further Reading

