Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 77.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,511 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000.

DFAC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.20. 114,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,598,640. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.22. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

