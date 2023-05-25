Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys 8,733 Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 37,927.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 399,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,641,000 after purchasing an additional 398,233 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 388.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,296,000 after purchasing an additional 110,685 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,629,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,960,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,939,000.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGW traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.41. The stock had a trading volume of 15,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,863. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $51.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.77 million, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.92.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

