Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Director William Millard Choate Purchases 7,490 Shares

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) Director William Millard Choate acquired 7,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.38 per share, with a total value of $250,016.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $32.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.49 and its 200 day moving average is $43.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.09. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.33 and a 1 year high of $54.24.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.36 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ameris Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Ameris Bancorp to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.40.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

