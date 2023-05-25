America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Trading 6.3% Higher

Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) traded up 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $88.04 and last traded at $87.93. 35,611 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 80,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.70.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
America’s Car-Mart Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.53. The firm has a market cap of $569.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.42.
Institutional Trading of America’s Car-Mart
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 31.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 621.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.
About America’s Car-Mart
America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.
