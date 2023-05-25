American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $13,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 2.0% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in American Electric Power by 0.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $4,564,480.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,838,843.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,020 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,906 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:AEP traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.19. 3,109,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,717,939. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The firm has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $82.50 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.19.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

