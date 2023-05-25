Amalgamated Bank Sells 3,759 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,759 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $29,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 2.0% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.5% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $357.89. The company had a trading volume of 422,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,796. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $395.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $349.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.21. The stock has a market cap of $115.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,020 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,375 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile



S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

