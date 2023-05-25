Amalgamated Bank Sells 3,664 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 448,839 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,664 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 0.8% of Amalgamated Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $93,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $166,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Visa by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 476,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $98,953,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,671 shares of company stock worth $42,943,080 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 0.8 %

V traded up $1.72 on Thursday, hitting $223.97. 3,562,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,017,251. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.57. The company has a market cap of $419.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.03 and its 200-day moving average is $220.63.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 24.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.08.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

