Amalgamated Bank Sells 10,647 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 244,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,647 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $40,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 993.8% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 685.7% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $168.71. 3,926,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,081,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.56. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.