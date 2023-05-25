Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Amadeus FiRe AG (ETR:AAD – Get Rating) dropped 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €119.40 ($129.78) and last traded at €120.00 ($130.43). Approximately 4,403 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 7,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at €121.60 ($132.17).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €180.00 ($195.65) price target on shares of Amadeus FiRe in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $686.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €130.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €123.86.

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Personnel Services and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of commerce, and IT. The company also provides training in preparation for state examinations for tax advisors and specialists, accountants, and financial controllers; professional training in the fields of tax, accounting, and financial control; and specialized training in IAS/IFRS and US-GAAP.

