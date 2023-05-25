Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco cut its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,355 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Altria Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Altria Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after buying an additional 89,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $498,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,053,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,851,521. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $54.89. The firm has a market cap of $79.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.86.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 120.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading

