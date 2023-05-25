Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $21.96

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$21.96 and traded as high as C$22.05. Altius Minerals shares last traded at C$21.99, with a volume of 45,231 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALS. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Altius Minerals from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$27.50 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Altius Minerals Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.06.

Altius Minerals Dividend Announcement

Altius Minerals ( TSE:ALS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$23.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$20.60 million. Research analysts predict that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.5580788 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

