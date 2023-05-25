Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on May 25th, 2023

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSFGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,921,900 shares, a growth of 215.4% from the April 30th total of 609,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 81.8 days.

Alsea Price Performance

Shares of ALSSF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,093. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26. Alsea has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $3.18.

About Alsea

(Get Rating)

Alsea SAB de CV engages in the operation of fast food restaurants and quick service restaurant cafes, and casual dining. It operates through the following segments: Mexico, LATAM, and Europe. It offers its services through its brands including Domino’s Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili’s Grill & Bar, California Pizza Kitchen, P.F.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alsea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alsea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.