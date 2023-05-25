Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Major Shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv Sells 87,922 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,242,337.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 19th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 63,212 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $877,382.56.

On Wednesday, May 17th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $191,550.00.

On Monday, May 15th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $2,012,308.48.

On Friday, May 12th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80.

On Wednesday, May 10th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,397 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $1,226,179.91.

On Monday, May 8th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.4 %

GOOGL opened at $120.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.96. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $126.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,278 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.9% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,631 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,617,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.56.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

