Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Reduced by Giverny Capital Inc.

Giverny Capital Inc. lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 886,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,062 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 4.9% of Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $78,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JSF Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC now owns 305,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,137,000 after purchasing an additional 41,498 shares in the last quarter. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 83,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tlwm purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $490,000. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.24. The stock had a trading volume of 25,844,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,855,262. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.49. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $127.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 753,384 shares valued at $30,574,577. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

