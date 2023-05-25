Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) Short Interest Up 180.4% in May

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 470,800 shares, a growth of 180.4% from the April 30th total of 167,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Allarity Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALLR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.29. The stock had a trading volume of 164,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,126. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average is $7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Allarity Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $118.30.

Get Allarity Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allarity Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 114,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Allarity Therapeutics Company Profile

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology therapeutics using drug-specific companion diagnostics generated by its drug response predictor technology. Its drug candidates include Stenoparib, a poly-ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan- tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA, a microtubule inhibitor for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer; and 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer and glioblastoma multiforme.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allarity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allarity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.