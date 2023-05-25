ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.84

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.84 and traded as high as $1.94. ALJ Regional shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 9,204 shares changing hands.

ALJ Regional Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $48.44 million, a P/E ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALJ Regional

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALJJ. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of ALJ Regional by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ALJ Regional by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ALJ Regional by 4,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 58,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in ALJ Regional in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in ALJ Regional by 1,034.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 115,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 105,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

ALJ Regional Company Profile

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of outsourcing services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Faneuil and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers call center services, back office operations, staffing services, and toll collection services.

