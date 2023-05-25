Alien Metals (LON:UFO) Shares Down 2.3%

Alien Metals Ltd (LON:UFO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.41 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.42 ($0.01). 10,271,791 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 16,705,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.43 ($0.01).

Alien Metals Trading Down 2.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Alien Metals Company Profile

Alien Metals Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and development of mineral resource assets. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, iron ore, and precious metal deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in Vivash Gorge Iron Ore Project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

