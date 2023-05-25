Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Position Increased by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

BABA stock opened at $80.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $213.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.52. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $125.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $35.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.79%. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.69.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

