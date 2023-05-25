Algorand 24-Hour Volume Tops $9.76 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000569 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and $9.76 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00053515 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00039747 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00018302 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000226 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005951 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001023 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,628,233,057 coins and its circulating supply is 7,240,765,664 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

