Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. Has $6.88 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,459 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises approximately 6.5% of Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in TJX Companies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,650 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 199.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,207 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 17,445 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,336 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 144.8% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,613,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,034,660. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.55 and a 1 year high of $83.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.41. The stock has a market cap of $87.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

