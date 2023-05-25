AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.06

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.06 and traded as low as C$7.25. AirBoss of America shares last traded at C$7.37, with a volume of 51,094 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. National Bankshares set a C$12.00 target price on AirBoss of America and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Cormark increased their price target on AirBoss of America from C$9.25 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$14.00 to C$11.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.21.

AirBoss of America Trading Down 6.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$187.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.06.

AirBoss of America Dividend Announcement

AirBoss of America ( TSE:BOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C$0.68. The business had revenue of C$159.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$141.41 million. AirBoss of America had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 18.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that AirBoss of America Corp. will post 0.6476274 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. AirBoss of America’s payout ratio is -20.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AirBoss of America

In other news, Senior Officer Edward Kiell sold 15,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.46, for a total transaction of C$85,798.44. 35.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

Featured Stories

