Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Position Lessened by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,203 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $14,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on APD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.63.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $270.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $282.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.43. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $218.88 and a one year high of $328.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 71.57%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Further Reading

