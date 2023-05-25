AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Gap Down to $108.94

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $108.94, but opened at $102.66. AeroVironment shares last traded at $92.43, with a volume of 379,825 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AeroVironment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.80.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.51 and a beta of 0.59.

Insider Transactions at AeroVironment

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $134.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other AeroVironment news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $191,091.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,552.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AeroVironment

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 60.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 54.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in AeroVironment by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AeroVironment by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Recommended Stories

