Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.52

Shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.52 and traded as low as $0.48. Acasti Pharma shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 85,085 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Acasti Pharma Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acasti Pharma

About Acasti Pharma

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acasti Pharma stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Acasti Pharma Inc. ( NASDAQ:ACST Get Rating ) by 174.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 35,962 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.13% of Acasti Pharma worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

