Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.52

Shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.52 and traded as low as $0.48. Acasti Pharma shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 85,085 shares traded.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.52.
Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
