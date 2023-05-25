Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,000 shares, a growth of 342.1% from the April 30th total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 163.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.91. 249,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,536. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $8.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.11.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This is an increase from Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

