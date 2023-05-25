8,970 Shares in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Purchased by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000. Marriott Vacations Worldwide makes up about 0.8% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,711,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,266,000 after purchasing an additional 18,944 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.2% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,283,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,208,000 after acquiring an additional 132,490 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,283,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,736,000 after acquiring an additional 53,078 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,033,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,451,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $126.01. The stock had a trading volume of 143,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.57 and its 200 day moving average is $141.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $110.08 and a twelve month high of $165.85.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.70. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.88%.

VAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $223.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

