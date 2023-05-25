58.com Reaffirms “Downgrade” Rating for Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “downgrade” rating restated by research analysts at 58.com in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MRVI. Credit Suisse Group lowered Maravai LifeSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Shares of MRVI traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.19. 127,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,931,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of -0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.12. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $35.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 38.41% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $79.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

