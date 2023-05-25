395,000 Shares in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Acquired by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 395,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 3.6% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 99,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 5.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 69,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 215.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Insider Transactions at Brookdale Senior Living

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, Director Jordan R. Asher sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total transaction of $57,276.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,965 shares in the company, valued at $342,873.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Performance

BKD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brookdale Senior Living from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $3.43. 701,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,344,317. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.23.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $700.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.05 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 34.26% and a negative net margin of 6.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brookdale Senior Living

(Get Rating)

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.