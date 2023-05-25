164,000 Shares in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Bought by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 164,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AI. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in C3.ai by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in C3.ai by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 30,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 15,684 shares during the period. CM Management LLC raised its holdings in C3.ai by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in C3.ai by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 272,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 45,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of C3.ai from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

C3.ai Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AI traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.26. 32,749,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,835,455. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.52. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $34.68.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 98.35%. The business had revenue of $66.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.89 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at C3.ai

In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $105,622.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 342,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,660.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $720,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 209,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,298,306.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $105,622.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 342,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,660.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,848 shares of company stock worth $941,342 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

