12,633 Shares in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Purchased by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTLA. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 54.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 13,209 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $41.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.42. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $76.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 804.94% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.96) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $115.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.53.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.