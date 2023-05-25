10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock Price Down 5.1% Following Insider Selling

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) shares fell 5.1% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $54.03 and last traded at $54.20. 519,839 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 968,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.10.

Specifically, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $107,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 897,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,319,165.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $107,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 897,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,319,165.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mathai Mammen sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $1,743,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 169,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,965,930.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,100,666 over the last quarter. 11.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on TXG shares. Barclays started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $57.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stephens started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.56 and a 200-day moving average of $45.37.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $134.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 64.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 476.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 45.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

