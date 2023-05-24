Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.03-0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $108.0-109.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $106.72 million. Zuora also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.15-0.17 EPS.

Zuora Stock Up 0.4 %

ZUO traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $8.51. 801,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,162. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average is $7.94. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.62.

Get Zuora alerts:

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $103.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.70 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 30.79% and a negative return on equity of 68.59%. Equities analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Zuora

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZUO shares. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Zuora from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Zuora to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zuora currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.25.

In related news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 17,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $167,232.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,188.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 15,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $148,991.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,540.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 17,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $167,232.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,188.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,606 shares of company stock valued at $803,526. Corporate insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zuora

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 15,916 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 149.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 27,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 16,370 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 16,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the second quarter worth $158,000. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zuora Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.