Zions Bancorporation N.A. Reduces Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $330.22. 30,583,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,979,445. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $338.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $320.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.