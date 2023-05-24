Zions Bancorporation N.A. Raises Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,063 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Stryker by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Stryker by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Stryker by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stryker Trading Down 0.6 %

Several analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $288.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.86.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $272.64. 487,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,176. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $286.94 and a 200 day moving average of $262.89. The firm has a market cap of $103.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $306.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.