Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $5.89 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,675 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 12.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 62.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after acquiring an additional 206,434 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 25,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in AT&T by 1,191.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on T shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

AT&T Stock Down 0.4 %

T traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,073,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,937,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.17 and its 200-day moving average is $18.73.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.40%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Further Reading

