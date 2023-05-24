Zions Bancorporation N.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,952 shares during the period. Williams Companies makes up approximately 0.5% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $6,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $28,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James downgraded Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

Shares of WMB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.28. 1,795,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,796,115. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.34. The company has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.16. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.04%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

