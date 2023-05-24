Zions Bancorporation N.A. Acquires 965 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 249.6% during the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 114,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,426,000 after purchasing an additional 82,040 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 437.9% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000.

IWD stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.34. The company had a trading volume of 635,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,180. The stock has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.29 and a 200-day moving average of $153.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $162.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

