ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Rating) were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.83 and last traded at $0.83. Approximately 141,620 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 740,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZFOX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ZeroFox in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on ZeroFox from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

ZeroFox Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZeroFox

ZeroFox ( NASDAQ:ZFOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZFOX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZeroFox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of ZeroFox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZeroFox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZeroFox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZeroFox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000.

About ZeroFox

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc operates as an enterprise cybersecurity software-as-a-service company that addresses the full lifecycle of external cyber threats and risks. The company offers ZeroFox Protect that enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to identify and protect their external assets; ZeroFox Predict, a threat intelligence solution that enable customers to directly search across data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, vulnerabilities, and security tools; ZeroFox Detect that provides customers with real-time asset and vulnerability awareness for their external-facing internet digital footprint; ZeroFox Response that enables organizations to provide the 24×7 level of support necessary to respond to external attacks, incidents, data loss or exfiltration, or potential breaches; and ZeroFox Disrupt to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet.

Further Reading

