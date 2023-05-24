Zcash Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $15.08 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 23rd. In the last week, Zcash has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $515.59 million and approximately $15.08 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $31.58 or 0.00117951 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00046775 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00032439 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000862 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

