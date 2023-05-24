Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Receives $116.82 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNNGet Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.18.

WYNN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $127.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.50 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $101.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.46 and a 200-day moving average of $99.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.61 and a beta of 2.03. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNNGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The business’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $1,125,637.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,411,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,424,780 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $720,104,000 after buying an additional 100,246 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $545,957,000 after purchasing an additional 30,460 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $561,659,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,883,921 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $244,804,000 after purchasing an additional 31,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,278,522 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $254,444,000 after purchasing an additional 54,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

