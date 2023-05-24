Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Hits Market Cap of $70.00 Million

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0424 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a total market cap of $70.00 million and approximately $25,761.10 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About Wrapped Everscale

Wrapped Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,083,214,980 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,083,141,199 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.04469098 USD and is down -3.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $148,211.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Everscale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

