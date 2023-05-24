WOW-token Price Tops $0.0283 on Top Exchanges (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $283.30 million and approximately $0.39 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for $0.0283 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004059 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000397 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00025651 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00008979 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02832969 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.