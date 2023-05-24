WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Shares Up 0.2%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.99 and last traded at $42.41. 12,856 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 61,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.33.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.07. The firm has a market cap of $634.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EES. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 270,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,696,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 6.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund in the first quarter valued at $3,016,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund in the first quarter valued at $4,867,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 3.5% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 23,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

