WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund (NYSEARCA:PLAT) Stock Price Up 0.9%

WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund (NYSEARCA:PLAT – Get Rating) was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.77 and last traded at $30.69. Approximately 1,111 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 2,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.42.

WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund by 45.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund by 12.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $524,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,022,000.

WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Growth Leaders Fund (PLAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Growth Leaders index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted portfolio of global large- and mid-cap companies selected by compounded annual revenue growth. PLAT was launched on May 22, 2019 and is managed by WisdomTree.

