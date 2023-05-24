WESCAP Management Group Inc. Decreases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Pfizer Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.28. The stock had a trading volume of 14,140,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,730,443. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.65 and its 200-day moving average is $44.26. The company has a market cap of $221.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.17 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.
Pfizer Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.
Pfizer Company Profile
Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.
Read More
