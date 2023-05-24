Wealthquest Corp Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wealthquest Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 94.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,435 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Tevis Investment Management raised its holdings in Tesla by 230.3% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 117 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $5.36 on Wednesday, hitting $180.41. The company had a trading volume of 67,905,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,643,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.75. The company has a market capitalization of $571.81 billion, a PE ratio of 54.64, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $314.67.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,819,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,220 shares of company stock valued at $29,479,261 over the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Tudor Pickering lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Argus lowered their price target on Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.33.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

