Wealthquest Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Wealthquest Corp lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 77.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,857 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $76.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,088. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.85. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $77.78.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.