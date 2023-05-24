Wealthquest Corp Acquires 290 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wealthquest Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.6 %

PFE traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.01. 15,223,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,739,248. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.17 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.65 and a 200 day moving average of $44.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $220.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,813,594 shares of company stock worth $5,076,999 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

